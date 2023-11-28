Chung Eui-sun is selected as the leader of the year by Automotive News. November. 28, 2023 07:56. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

Chairperson of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui-sun was selected as the best leader of the year in the automotive industry by a U.S.-based media specialized in cars. The media cited the group’s differentiated electrification strategy and outcomes from new businesses, including artificial intelligence and robots.



According to Hyundai Motor Group on Monday, Automotive News announced the 2023 Automotive News All-Stars list of 38 people, and Chung was named ‘Industry Leader,’ which is the highest honor.



Automotive News, founded in 1925, announces a list of around 30 all-stars in the global car industry every year and chooses a figure who showcased the most outstanding leadership in the industry during the past year as the year's leader. General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Ford Motor Chair Bill Ford were selected as the leader of the year in 2018 and 2020, respectively.



“Chairman Chung Eui-sun is writing a new history of mobility by pioneering a variety of future technologies,” said the automotive-dedicated media on the reasons for selecting Chung. "Under his leadership, Hyundai Motor Group in purpose-built vehicles (PBVs), electric vehicles, and hydrogen energy, as well as making bold investments worth 63 trillion won to develop new technologies.” The automotive group’s proposal of a future-oriented vision, encompassing artificial intelligence, advanced robots, and advanced air mobility, was also positively received.



“It is a recognition for the efforts made by all executives, employees, and partners of our group working dedicatedly across the world,” said Chairman Chung upon accepting the honor. “Joyful imagination for future mobility drives the members of Hyundai Motor Group to innovation.”



한국어