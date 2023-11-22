U.S. unveils $100 million security assistance package for Ukraine. November. 22, 2023 09:45. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

As the conflict in Ukraine recedes from the forefront of international attention, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unexpected visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Monday, marking his first visit in approximately one year and seven months. During the visit, Secretary of Defense Austin unveiled a $100 million security support plan for Ukraine, addressing concerns about the country's uncertain backing from the West by affirming, "The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine."



After arriving in Kyiv on Monday, Secretary Austin posted on social media X, "The United States government will continue to support Ukraine in its fight to protect freedom against Russian invasion. This remains the same now and in the future." The U.S. Department of Defense explained in a press release that Secretary Austin made a visit to Ukraine to emphasize America’s firm support for Ukraine.



According to CNN, the U.S. Department of Defense revealed a new security assistance package totaling $100 million. This comprehensive aid includes the provision of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), 155mm artillery shells, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. In announcing the aid package, Secretary Austin emphasized, "We have bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate."



Approximately two months after the outbreak of the war, Secretary Austin made his first visit to Kyiv, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken.



