Actor Lee Dong-wook returns to screen with 'Single in Seoul'. November. 22, 2023

Yeong-ho, a top-notch essay teacher and influential figure on social media, leads a unique lifestyle as a single individual. He immerses himself in activities typically associated with couples, such as solo samgyeopsal grilling, capturing moments during strolls around Gyeongbokgung, and relishing the nightscape from Namsan Tower. Rather than investing time and resources in a romantic partner, Yeong-ho resides in a luxurious studio overlooking the Han River, adorned with his cherished possessions such as cameras, LPs, and wine. His solitary existence takes an unexpected turn when Hyeon-jin, an editor at a publishing company, suggests Yeong-ho to document the life of a single man in Seoul. This idea stirs unfamiliar emotions within him.



Scheduled for release next Wednesday, “Single in Seoul” explores the romantic experiences of the millennial generation, who relish the independence of living alone but yearn for a connection to share their emotions. Lee Dong-wook, often dubbed the “romance master,” returns to the screen after a two-year hiatus, portraying the role of Yeong-ho, a composed and solitary man.



Yeong-ho’s character resonates with Lee Dong-wook personally: “Yeong-ho and I share many similarities. My daily life mirrors a complete single existence, and I genuinely enjoy the solitude,” Lee said. “However, there are moments when I wish for someone to share my time and feelings.”



The film candidly depicts Yeong-ho’s reflections on his 20s, marked by the pain of his first love, from which he grows and matures. Discovering that his memories of that initial love were distorted, Yeong-ho’s journey becomes a poignant reminder for viewers of their past mistakes. “I can relate to Yeong-ho’s awkwardness and lack of skill in love during my earlier years. While shooting the movie, I felt a fluttering sensation in my stomach,” the actor said. “I maintain an open mind and eagerly await someone special.”



Lee is characterized by his flawless complexion, tall stature, and delicate facial features, which have led to widespread recognition as an ideal fit for romance genres. However, a closer look at his filmography reveals a diverse range of roles that showcase his versatility. From portraying the enigmatic death angel in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016) to embodying a chilling psychopath in ‘Hell is Other People’ (2019) and taking on the mystical role of the nine-tailed fox in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ (2020), Lee has consistently embraced challenging and varied characters. “I thrive on challenges,” Lee said. “Playing similar characters in succession feels like being confined in a box. I believe my next venture into the romance genre will likely happen three or four years from now.”



