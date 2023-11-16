Ruling and opposition parties clash over electoral reform. November. 16, 2023 08:18. mjlight@donga.com.

As the 2024 general elections loom just five months away, the ruling and opposition parties find themselves at an impasse regarding electoral reform. The primary contention revolves around the potential proliferation of purported political entities claiming proportional representation for the two major parties, the People Power Party and the Democratic Party, under the current quasi-proportional representation system. Apprehensions persist regarding the emergence of allegedly unqualified political parties, whose standards may even fall below those of the so-called “satellite parties” that burgeoned during the 20th general election four years ago. There is a genuine concern that such entities could effortlessly secure positions in the national assembly, leveraging influential figures and supporters.



National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has urged members of the National Assembly Political Reform Special Committee to conclude discussions on electoral reform by mid-November. However, the floor leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties remain divided on the matter of the proportional representation system. Sources close to the discussions indicate that the committee is currently working towards mediating a potential resumption of the meeting, tentatively set for either November 20 or 21.



The ruling People Power Party is advocating a return to the mixed-member proportional representation system for the upcoming general election. In this system, elections for regional constituencies and proportional representatives are conducted separately, and seats are allocated on a pro-rata basis. This approach is seen as a potential deterrent against the emergence of satellite parties. However, critics argue that it may limit the entry of minor parties into the national assembly.



A key concern for both parties is the possibility of unqualified parties making their way into the national assembly. A source familiar with the matter emphasized the need to reform the proportional representation system to prevent such occurrences. There is apprehension about the rise of pro-Yoon (Yoon Suk-yeol) parties, with supporters primarily composed of Taegukgi forces, and pro-Lee (Lee Jae-myung) parties backed by the so-called “daughters of innovation” forces. Notably, prominent politicians, including former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, and former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok, have hinted at the creation of new parties, heightening the likelihood of multiple proportional parties emerging.



In response to the ongoing debate, around 30 Democratic Party lawmakers held a press conference criticizing the People Power Party’s stance on satellite parties. They urged the Democratic Party to independently pursue legislation preventing the formation of satellite parties, with lawmaker Lee Tan-hee emphasizing that even the term ‘satellite party’ is too euphemistic, with some scholars referring to them as “puppet parties.”



