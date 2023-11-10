The bedbug outbreak sparks concern among the public. November. 10, 2023 08:05. cero@donga.com.

As the bedbug outbreak continues, online communities are reporting sightings of bedbugs on high-speed rail (KTX) trains and in delivery boxes from e-commerce companies. This has led to 'bedbug phobia,' the fear of coming into contact with bedbugs. Companies are strengthening prevention and control efforts to alleviate people's anxiety.



According to Hi-Mart, sales of mattress cleaners and clothes dryers increased 2.7 times from November 1 to 9 compared to the previous period (Oct. 25-31). On G-market, sales of bed bug repellent increased by 852% from Nov. 1 to 7 compared to the same period last year. On 11th Street, sales of tick repellents increased by 559.7% year-on-year in the first seven days of November.



Online 'bedbug boards' gather articles to compile statistics on bedbug infestations, including daily, weekly, and monthly counts and information on where bedbugs are spotted.



Concerns about bed bugs originating in Korea are also being expressed overseas. On Thursday (local time), the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in Hong Kong cited the bedbug outbreak in Korea and reported that the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Wednesday announced plans to enhance bedbug education for travelers to prevent bedbug outbreaks.



The logistics and hospitality industries are facing a 'bedbug emergency.' While the logistics industry, responsible for transporting goods to various locations, has been identified as vulnerable to bedbugs, companies insist that their regular pest control and prevention efforts are sufficient to prevent infestations. “Delivery boxes are primarily made of cardboard, making it difficult for bedbugs, which primarily infest people, animals, and textiles, to attach to them,” an official from CJ Logistics stated. In the hotel industry, greater attention is being paid to mattress cleanliness as part of enhanced control and prevention efforts. “We approach this situation with the understanding that once bedbugs appear, everything is over,” an industry representative noted.



There have been reports of bedbugs on KTX, but Korail has stated that there have been no confirmed cases. Nonetheless, to alleviate passenger anxiety, the company has been operating a 'bedbug prevention task force' consisting of 33 teams and 171 members since Oct. 26 and a joint task force to block pests since Monday. “We are enhancing the disinfection of transportation, including airports and aircraft,” an official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport also mentioned.



"Bed bugs have been present in Korea since 2006, so the recent outbreak of bedbugs is not a significant concern," said Lee Dong-gyu, a professor at the Department of Health and Environmental Studies at Koshin University. "People should maintain their usual hygiene practices, avoid relying on rumors, and promptly report bed bug infestations to authorities for bed bug eradication."



한국어