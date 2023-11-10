Experience the rich history of Camp Greaves. November. 10, 2023 08:04. dalsarang@donga.com.

Nestled along the Civilian Control Line in Paju, just a mere 2 kilometers from the Demilitarized Zone, Camp Greaves stands as a poignant testament to the division of a nation.



To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, Gyeonggi Province has collaborated with the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization to present the “DMZ Camp Greaves Fall Journey,” which is scheduled to run from Nov. 10 to 26. “While the DMZ is only an hour’s drive from Seoul, it can sometimes feel somewhat distant. This program aims to allow visitors to immerse themselves in the autumn atmosphere while reflecting on the nation’s painful division and the significance of the armistice,” said an official from the Gyeonggi Provincial Office.



Camp Greaves served as a former U.S. military base for the Second Infantry Division from July 1953, immediately following the Korean War, until August 2004, when U.S. Forces in Korea were redeployed to Iraq. This site holds tremendous historical value, preserving the tangible remnants of the U.S. Forces’ presence during that era.



Situated within the Civilian Control Line, Camp Greaves is typically accessible only to those with military authorization. Ordinary citizens are limited to observing select buildings via a gondola ride. However, the fall journey program participants are granted the unique privilege of exploring all 10 buildings within Camp Greaves’ exhibit hall.



Exhibit Hall No. 1 has been meticulously transformed into a “NNSC museum,” replicating the Quonset hut setting. It faithfully recreates the atmosphere of Panmunjeom T1, an NNSC museum, down to the smallest detail, including a single piece of furniture. Here, visitors can delve into the history of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC), view donated artifacts, watch video clips, examine duplicate copies of the Armistice Agreement, and peruse photos capturing the representatives of South and North Korea immediately following the signing of the Armistice Agreement.



The newly constructed Swiss Hall showcases rare photographs from the early stages of the Swiss delegation’s involvement and Panmunjom’s development. Switzerland has graciously loaned a duplicate of the Armistice Agreement for this exhibition.



Gondola and special exhibition tickets can be reserved through www.yanolja.com for those interested in joining this enlightening program. Tickets can also be purchased on-site upon disembarking from the gondola. Admission slots are available five times a day (at 10, 11, 14, 15, and 16 o’clock), with the exhibition lasting approximately 80 minutes. The admission fee is set at 3,000 won. The program is closed every Monday.



한국어