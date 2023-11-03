Israel forces are at the gates of Gaza City. November. 03, 2023 09:01. pep@donga.com.

Israeli forces are poised for an imminent advance into Gaza City, and there is a possibility of a siege commencing as early as Thursday. This development comes after the Israeli army launched attacks on underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, indicating a heightened likelihood of intense street battles in the near future.



As Israeli troops launched an air strike on the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City for two straight days, which sparked criticism from the international community, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested a humanitarian “pause.”



Gen. Itzik Cohen, the commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s 162nd division, said that its forces are at the gates of Gaza City. A message from the IDF’s Real Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that its ground troops have broken through Hamas’s front lines of defense.



Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he ordered an attack on the underground tunnel to force Hamas terrorists out of the tunnel. “We dropped more than 10,000 bombs and missiles on the Gaza strip since Oct. 7. Hamas must die or surrender unconditionally,” Mr. Gallant warned.



Since the commencement of the limited ground battle on Oct. 27, Israel’s troop advancement toward Gaza City has indeed been progressing at an unexpectedly rapid pace. According to Haaretz, Israel’s daily newspaper, this accelerated progress is primarily attributed to the preemptive bombardment by the air force, which effectively impeded Hamas resistance right from the beginning. Yet, Israel's troops had 16 dead soldiers so far. Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the “heavy and painful price” being paid was “necessary.” “We will fight it until the end,” Mr. Halevi said. “The activity will continue and intensify according to the stages of the war and its objectives.”



President Biden, who was visiting the state of Minnesota, said he thought there should be a pause in the Israel-Hamas war to get the hostages out when his speech was interrupted by a protesting rabbi calling for a ceasefire. “This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. I can thoroughly understand the emotions on the Palestinian side of the argument and the Jewish side of the argument. I support a ‘2-State Solution,’” said President Biden.



