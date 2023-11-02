Kim Min-jae claims AFC Asian International Player of the Year. November. 02, 2023 08:53. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Kim Min-jae, a central defender for the South Korean national soccer team, currently playing for Bayern Munich, has been awarded the AFC Asian International Player of the Year.



The AFC Annual Awards ceremony took place in Doha on Wednesday, and this accolade recognizes exceptional performance not in domestic leagues but in international leagues. Kim is the second South Korean player to receive this honor, following Son Heung-min, who claimed the award in 2015, 2017, and 2019.



“Kim was a colossus as Napoli reached the UEFA Champions League last eight for the first time in their illustrious history. The South Korean center-back kept 16 clean sheets as the Napoli claimed the victory in 33 years,” AFC announced. Last season, Kim competed in Italy’s Serie A with Napoli before making a transfer to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in July 2023. Additionally, AFC highlighted Kim’s distinction on Tuesday as the sole Asian player to make it to the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or award shortlist, securing the 22nd position out of the 30 defenders who made it to the final shortlist.



