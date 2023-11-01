Pres. Yoon calls for bipartisanship and national unity. November. 01, 2023 07:58. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

In a parliamentary budget address delivered at the National Assembly on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol urged politicians to set aside their differences and forge a nationwide, bipartisan partnership to confront the pressing challenges of global economic instability and security threats. His call for unity for the sake of the lives of the citizenry follows the electoral setback of the ruling People Power Party in the recent by-election for the Gangseo-gu mayoral seat.



“Let us overcome these hardships and chart a bold path forward, in solidarity with the people of Korea,” President Yoon declared. Unlike last year’s address, the president refrained from direct criticism of the former Moon Jae-in administration.



President Yoon underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to curbing inflation and stabilizing the nation’s economy. As regards the sizable cuts to the research and development budget, Mr. Yoon said areas in need of support will receive ongoing attention and substantial resources. “Our fiscal policy is anchored in the principles of prudent public finance, ensuring that no debt is bequeathed to future generations,” he affirmed.



Prior to his address, President Yoon engaged in a face-to-face meeting with main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. During this meeting, Mr. Lee implored the president to effect a grand transition in policies and budgets, to which President Yoon responded positively. At a luncheon attended by the chairpersons of the National Assembly’s standing committees and floor leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, President Yoon conveyed a sense of profound contentment and underscored the imperative of bipartisanship and national unity.



Hong Ihk-pyo, the floor leader of the Democratic Party, offered a nuanced assessment of the speech, acknowledging its limitations while expressing appreciation for President Yoon’s solicitation of opinions from the National Assembly, opposition parties, and committee chairpersons.



