Korean music icon honored with Geumgwan Order of Culture Merit. October. 21, 2023 08:12. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Korean music legend Lee Mi-ja (82) expressed her delight and overwhelm as the first pop musician to receive the Geumgwan Order of Culture Merit on Saturday during a phone interview with The Dong-A Ilbo.



On Friday, Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed that Lee has been selected for this year's Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards, the government's highest honor in pop culture and the arts. The 'Geumgwan' class represents the highest order of cultural merit. In the broader pop culture category, Lee is the second recipient, following actress Yoon Yeo-jeong (76).



Debuting in 1959 with "Pure Love of a 19-Year-Old," Lee has become an iconic legend in Korea's pop music, beloved by people from all walks of life. She has sung over 2,500 songs.



Lee holds a special affection for three songs: "Lady Dongbaek," "Teacher at an Island Village," and "Daddy the Wild Goose." These songs were instant hits upon release but were banned for over 20 years. Lee's gratitude to her dedicated fans, who never forgot their lyrics and continued to love them, makes her cherish these songs even more. The bans, imposed in the 1960s for reasons like being too Japanese or mournful, were only lifted in 1987 during the era of Korea’s political democratization.



Lee emphasized her pride as a traditional Korean pop singer, highlighting the role of traditional Korean songs in providing comfort during the aftermath of the Korean War. She expressed her hope that young Korean pop singers continue to cherish and uphold this tradition.



