Wayne Rooney appointed new manager of Birmingham City. October. 14, 2023 12:10. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

English football legend Wayne Rooney, 38, was met with an unexpected question upon his first appearance at Birmingham City's (EPL, 2nd division) training ground at 7 a.m. on Wednesday: "Who are you?" This amusing exchange between Rooney and an unsuspecting security guard was highlighted in a recent article by British newspaper The Sun. "It was an important day, and setting the right tone as a manager was crucial. I made it a point to arrive early to ensure everything was in order. To be fair, I think he genuinely didn't recognize me," a bemused Rooney commented on the incident.



Birmingham City, currently standing in 6th place with five wins, three draws, and three losses, amassing 18 points, is fervently aiming for Premier League promotion. In alignment with their ambitions, the club recently welcomed Rooney as their new manager, succeeding John Eustace. Before this appointment, Rooney had been at the helm of Major League Soccer's DC United. He made the decision to step down from that role last Saturday, marking his return to English football management one year after his tenure at Derby County (3rd league).



Rooney, renowned for his illustrious football career, has played in 120 A-matches, netting 53 goals. In the EPL, he boasts a staggering tally of 208 goals, placing him third, only behind iconic players Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich (213 goals). Tom Wagner, Birmingham City's owner, voiced his optimism after securing Rooney's expertise, stating, "Rooney's innate competitive spirit and unique philosophy align perfectly with our aspirations for Premier League promotion."



Further echoing the club's ambitions, Rooney, in a recent interview with the BBC, asserted, "Birmingham City's rightful place is in the EPL, and I'm committed to making that a reality." Adding to the club's reinforced coaching line-up, notable football personalities John O'Shea and Chelsea's Ashley Cole have teamed up to assist Rooney in his new endeavor.



