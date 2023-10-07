Biden, Xi reportedly initiate the groundwork for summit. October. 07, 2023 08:09. weappon@donga.com.

The United States and Chinese authorities have reportedly commenced initial preparations at the working level for an in-person meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping, which is set to take place during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month.



A U.S. government official told the Washington Post on Thursday (local time) that the two nations initiated the planning process for a meeting. Citing sources, Bloomberg News also reported that the protocol teams from both Washington and Beijing have started preliminary preparations in San Francisco, where the APEC summit is scheduled.



“We’re anticipating the meeting, but no official confirmation has been made as of now,” an NSC spokesperson told Bloomberg News. It is reported that the final decision on whether the meeting will occur will be reached through discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his upcoming visit to the United States at the end of this month.



If the U.S.-China summit comes to fruition, it will mark the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. Their previous encounter occurred on the sidelines of the G20 summit last November. During the meeting, there was palpable tension, particularly concerning North Korea's nuclear weapons and Taiwan. However, they managed to discuss their respective "red lines," delineating areas both sides should not cross. Subsequently, they agreed to reestablish a working-level consultative body to resume cooperation between the United States and China.



Some analysts suggest that the upcoming summit holds significant potential for both leaders to bolster their domestic political standing. President Biden faces challenges with approval ratings that have been relatively stagnant, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming presidential election next year. Concurrently, President Xi is contending with economic challenges following the commencement of his third term and the series of electoral setbacks experienced by his allies. In this context, it is anticipated that the United States may propose the revival of cooperation in the military sphere during the meeting. Conversely, China is expected to raise issues such as the relaxation of export restrictions, including semiconductor export controls, as a key item on the agenda.



Daniel Russell, former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, offered his insight to the Washington Post. He said that both leaders are motivated to prevent an international crisis from overshadowing their domestic concerns, adding that any reduction in tensions will likely be short-lived since neither side appears willing to make substantial concessions.



