Wild ginseng valued at 120 million won unearthed. September. 20, 2023 09:28.

A massive wild ginseng specimen, sufficient to serve four adults, has been found on Mount Jiri, Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province. The Korean Traditional Simmani Association made this announcement, stating that a herbalist in his 50s unearthed a wild ginseng root with four stems on Mount Jiri on Monday.



