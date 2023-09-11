Deadliest earthquake in 120 years claims 2,000 lives in Morocco. September. 11, 2023 08:23. purple@donga.com.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior has reported that as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, which marks the third day following the devastating earthquake in the mountainous region of southwestern Morocco, North Africa, at least 2,012 lives have tragically been lost, and 2,059 individuals have sustained injuries. The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, struck on Friday (local time). The casualty count is anticipated to continue to rise, given that the earthquake occurred late at night, leaving many people trapped beneath the wreckage of collapsed structures. Moreover, among the injured, more than 1,400 individuals are in critical condition, signifying an expanding scale of devastation.



Moroccan authorities have reported that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck approximately 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, Morocco, at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday. The earthquake resulted in casualties not only in the mountainous areas near the epicenter but also in urban centers such as Marrakech, Agadir, and Casablanca. This powerful earthquake had a shallow epicenter, estimated at about 18 kilometers, and its occurrence during the late-night hours, when most residents were preparing for bed, led to a significant number of serious injuries and loss of life.



The casualties appear to be predominantly concentrated in the high-altitude Atlas Mountain region. Moroccan authorities have noted that conducting rescue operations is proving to be a formidable challenge due to blocked or impassable roads caused by landslides, making access difficult. Additionally, there remains a lingering risk of ongoing aftershocks, heightening concerns that further buildings may collapse due to the compromised ground conditions. In Marrakech, a city renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage sites with a rich history dating back to the Middle Ages, damage to cultural properties has been ongoing.



The earthquake has been determined as the most powerful seismic event to strike North Africa in the past 120 years. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an aftershock measuring 4.9 in magnitude following the initial major earthquake occurred approximately 20 minutes later.



한국어