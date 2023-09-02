Atomic bomb survivors to be invited to Korea during Chuseok holiday. September. 02, 2023 08:10. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to invite survivors of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan, to visit Korea during the upcoming Chuseok holiday at the end of this month.



“President Yoon Suk Yeol had the opportunity to meet with Korean atomic bomb survivors during his attendance at the G7 summit in May,” a spokesperson from the Presidential Office said on Friday. “During that meeting, he made a heartfelt commitment to ‘show them their homeland once again.’” The spokesperson further explained, “This initiative is a concrete step towards fulfilling that promise. During the Chuseok holiday, they can celebrate the holiday in their hometowns and enjoy traditional meals.”



Earlier in May, President Yoon visited Hiroshima and encountered approximately 20 first-generation atomic bomb survivors and their descendants. “My visit allowed me to gain a glimpse into the enduring anguish experienced by the atomic bomb victims who have carried the weight of their suffering for 78 years since that day," President Yoon addressed the Cabinet meeting following his return to Korea. "We are committed to inviting them back to their homeland to provide them with solace during their stay.”



