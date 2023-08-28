Presidential office to inspect all ministries. August. 28, 2023 08:25. .

The Office of the President plans to inspect the service of all ministries over more than two weeks starting this week. Administrators of the Office of Public Discipline are going to directly visit ministries to look into the actual state of public servants’ service. It seems that it was based on the judgment that the lax discipline of public officials, which was revealed in the recent Saemangeum Jamboree event and the Osong underpass disaster, had gone too far. Based on the service inspection results, there is a prospect that an additional cabinet reshuffle will begin before Chuseok next month.



The issue of complacency within public offices is not new, but its gravity has intensified recently. Regarding the tragic Osong underpass accident, where 14 lives were lost due to torrential rain last month, the government has conceded that responsibility lies with the public officials of Cheongju City in North Chungcheong Province, as well as the police and other disaster prevention agencies. As a result, a comprehensive investigation by the prosecution has been conducted, ultimately scrutinizing the actions of 36 public officials spanning five administrative agencies.



During the Jamboree, an event that brought together 43,000 scouts from 154 nations, an unprecedented incident unfolded as participants, fatigued by the heat, departed from the campsite midway through. Despite this, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which spearheaded the organizing committee, and North Jeolla Province, responsible for the executive committee, have engaged in a blame-shifting dynamic. This incident highlights a prevailing issue within the public service sector, wherein a culture of evading accountability tends to prevail whenever incidents occur.



In the domain of public service, the establishment of discipline necessitates unequivocal task guidelines aligned with roles and positions, as well as equitable consequences rooted in impartial assessments. This framework holds the potential to rectify any lax attitudes among public servants. However, the evaluation of services should encompass more than just the outcomes derived from unilateral directives. A comprehensive examination should extend the entire spectrum, encompassing pre-planning, implementation oversight, and performance assessment. Striking a balance is imperative; an excessive focus solely on post-performance evaluations, coupled with an overly punitive approach towards public servants, risks yielding unintended consequences. This raises concerns that service evaluations could inadvertently stifle the dynamism of the public service community, diverging from the intended outcomes.



Among civil servants these days, a notable practice has emerged: during meetings overseen by superiors, there's a prevalent habit of unreservedly activating the cell phone's recording feature. This behavior stems from the anticipation that alterations in government or policies could subsequently place them at a disadvantage. Consequently, recording directives from superiors has become a precautionary measure. Within this context, it becomes unrealistic to anticipate robust and inventive contributions from frontline public servants. While there's a recognized need for thorough evaluations, it's imperative to prioritize fundamental shifts within the public service environment. Instead of solely focusing on reactive measures, cultivating proactive participation among public officials in shaping policies becomes paramount. In this regard, strengthening the active administrative immunity system could prove beneficial, as it can potentially foster a culture where officials are encouraged to actively engage while ensuring they're shielded from undue repercussions.



한국어