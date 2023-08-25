Ohtani with torn right elbow ligament to not pitch rest of this season. August. 25, 2023 08:35. leper@donga.com.

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season. Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced on Wednesday that the Japanese two-way player was diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament based on MRI scanning, adding that he will not pitch for the remainder of this season. However, it is not confirmed yet whether he needs to undergo surgery. In 2018 when he first joined the MLB, he had Tommy John surgery.



Ohtani, with 10 wins, five losses, and a 3.17 ERA, took the mound as the starting pitcher in the first round of a series of home games against Cincinnati on Wednesday. Having skipped his turn previously scheduled in the rotation due to severe fatigue, he had a 1 2-3 first inning. Then, he scored his MLB-leading 44th home run this season in the bottom of the first inning, proving to be on top form.



However, the tables turned in the top of the second inning with one out and a runner on first base. After his 152 km/h fastball ended up being a foul ball with a 2-2 count on Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the pitcher gave the Angels' training staff a sign that he was not okay. Leaving the mound, he did not take his turn at bat as well but completely left the game. His average fastball velocity was 149.8 km/h, 6 km/h down from his season average.



It is not clear if the batter Ohtani can stay in competition for the MVP title. In the second round, he served as the designated hitter to record one hit in five at-bats. While rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in 2019, he kept playing as a hitter in 106 games. Having said that, if he needs surgery, he will unlikely join the remainder of games this season. Likewise, this may put him at a disadvantage during free-agent negotiations following the end of the season.



