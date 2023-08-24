Fan uses AI to recreate boy band music. August. 24, 2023 08:40. beborn@donga.com.

“Will use AI to force group Big Bang to come back,” reads an introduction to a video uploaded on YouTube on Aug. 1. The channel owner, NEWPLE, who identified himself as VIP (fandom of idol group Big Bang) of 15 years, wrote and sang a Big Bang-style song, and used AI to voice over Big Bang members. As of Wednesday, the video was viewed 510,000 times. “While editing and arranging music, I referenced the chords of Big Bang’s 'Blue' and 'Last Dance' thinking what if Big Bang made a comeback in 2023,” he said. “I plan to continue this work so that fans can continue to remember Big Bang during their break."



Fans missing Big Bang, who is breaking up with some members leaving the group since it launched their song “Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter” in April last year, responded ecstatically to the video. More than 3000 comments were posted, saying that “there are so many people missing Big Bang that there is actually someone making Big Bang music on his own,” and “it’s so great to be together and listen to their music.”



Fans of idol groups that have broken up or away on prolonged breaks are looking for ways to link fandom, creating YouTube playlists to share songs of their favorite groups, meeting regularly or creating songs.



Fans of TVXQ are one of the leading examples of fandom coming together online through YouTube playlists. “I tear up thinking of the days when all five of the members were together,” “I feel happy being born in the 1990s and being a fan of TVXQ,” read comments posted below the playlist of the boy band group that debuted with five members in January 2004, which was reduced to two since 2010.



Experts say that such cases are on the rise with more outlets, such as YouTube or social network channels, serving as venues for fans to come together. “Fandom is at the center of stardom,” said Jeong Deok-hyeon, a pop-culture critic. "Even if stars no longer appear before the public, many new technologies can be used to recover their popularity.”



