Korean cuisine introduced at ASEAN Food Festival. August. 21, 2023 08:59. 71wook@donga.com.

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines said Saturday that it introduced Korean food to the ASEAN region as a special guest at the recent ASEAN Food Festival held at the Mall of Asia in the Philippine capital of Manila.



The event, organized by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, was attended by 10 ASEAN member states - the Philippines, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Thailand - to showcase their food and culture.



The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, which was invited to represent Korea as a special guest country, presented a Korean set meal as the main menu, followed by a sampling of Korean street food such as sotteok sotteok (sausage and rice cake), tornado potatoes, and dakgangjeong (sweet and sour chicken). Even a long queue lined up in front of the booth to try Korean food.



한국어