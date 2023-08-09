BTS' Suga starts military enlistment process. August. 09, 2023 08:20. beborn@donga.com.

BTS member Suga (30) is set to begin his mandatory military service. He will be the third member of the group to enlist, following Jin who started in December 2022, and J-Hope who began his military service in April.



On Monday, the band’s label Big Hit Music revealed through its Weverse fan community platform that Suga has taken steps to initiate his military enlistment by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. The forum also mentioned that it will keep the fans updated on Suga's enlistment progress.



Suga concluded his solo world tour, titled D-Day, with an encore concert at KSPO DOME in Seoul's Songpa District on August 6. The tour, which began in April 2023, spanned several months.



