Murder threats surge: A grave crime straining public trust and police resources. August. 08, 2023 08:00. .

In the wake of the harrowing events at Seoul's Sillim Station and Seohyeon Station in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province, online platforms have been inundated with a concerning surge of murder threats. A man in his 30s was taken into custody after brazenly posting a photo of his newly-acquired weapon on a mobile chatroom, warning of his intention to murder a particular individual. Since July 21, when the incident took in Sillim, 59 people have been detained for similar threats, with some posts chillingly announcing plans to “kill 20 people at Incheon Gyeyang Station” or massacre bystanders at Everland.



The palpable fear is evident. Citizens confess, "The outside world feels perilous, with an unnerving unpredictability." Many are arming themselves with self-defense tools, such as sprays and batons. The capital's streets bear an eerie resemblance to wartime scenarios, with armored vehicles stationed at Gangnam, Jamsil, and Seongnam Seohyeon Stations in Seoul and heavily armed special police units on patrol. Such heightened alert has led to panic, with false alarms causing injury with a knife and chaos in the subway. The societal implications and costs of this panic are mounting.



Analysts believe these events are symptomatic of deeper societal issues: simmering anger and a sense of deprivation. Long-standing grievances, fueled by economic disparities, job scarcity, academic pressures, and feelings of isolation, are bursting forth, manifesting in these threats. Alarmingly, the youth, swayed easily by dominant sentiments, are at the forefront of these postings. Police records indicate that more than half of those detained are teenagers, many of whom offer flimsy justifications, ranging from seeking attention to mere pranks.



Issuing threats of murder is not only a grave crime that jeopardizes public safety but also drains valuable resources from law enforcement. This might explain why the police and prosecution are ramping up their investigations, emphasizing their commitment to imposing the harshest legal penalties. The authorities have clarified that if an individual acquires a weapon and specifies a target, charges of attempted murder will be levied. Moreover, even just posting a murder threat can lead to charges related to threats or interference with official duties. While strict punishment isn't a panacea for these issues, the public must understand that those making such threats will undoubtedly face repercussions. Such awareness is key in dissuading potential copycats.



Beyond punitive measures, we need to reinforce our societal safety net. This means addressing the underlying causes, ensuring that individuals on the fringe don't tip over the edge. There's an urgent need to instill in our youth, particularly those still developing their sense of judgment, the gravity, and implications of making such threats. The responsibility falls not just on the state but extends to educational institutions, families, and the community at large. Only through a collective effort can we quell these trends, ensuring such violent outbursts and threats don't become an endemic issue in our society.



한국어