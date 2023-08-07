Doesn't China feel any shame in closing down historical sites?. August. 07, 2023 08:05. .

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is known for its powerful propaganda machinery and skill in influencing public opinion to advance specific agenda. This is why the recent decision by China to close down historical sites associated with Korean independence fighters might not be merely a coincidence.



Authorities have closed down two historically significant sites in China: the Ahn Jung-geun Exhibition Room located in the Lushun Prison Museum in Dalian, Liaoning Province, and the Yun Dong-ju Birthplace in Longjing, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, near Jilin Province. Notably, the Ahn Jung-geun Exhibition Hall was closed in April this year, followed by the Yoon Dong-ju Birthplace last month. Interestingly, both closures were attributed to “internal repairs.”



Ahn Jung-geun, who assassinated Ito Hirobumi during the Japanese colonial period, and poet Yoon Dong-ju, renowned for his expressive works like ‘Prelude’ and ‘A Night Counting the Stars,’ have both played significant roles in soothing the pain of the Korean people during times of national adversity. Their ‘gun’ and ‘pen’ have made them both special figures in the hearts of Koreans.



The Ahn Jung-geun Exhibition Room is considered a must-visit destination for Korean tourists visiting Dalian. The exhibition room sees a continuous flow of visitors, and beneath the bust of him, chrysanthemum flowers left by Koreans serve as a touching tribute to his memory. Even after 113 years since his disappearance from Lushun Prison, where he met his fate, the spirit of Ahn Jung-geun continues to inspire movements of commemoration and the preservation of his legacy. This enduring influence is evident in various forms of media, such as movies, musicals, and novels that are centered around Ahn and his remarkable life.



Among the Koreans touring the vicinity of Baekdu Mountain, Yoon Dong-ju Birthplace also holds a special place as a must-visit location. The site primarily consists of poetry monuments, and one phrase that resonates deeply with all Koreans is ‘I hope there will be no shame in looking up to the sky until the day I die…’ However, Chinese visitors are rarely seen at the site as they are unfamiliar with Poet Yoon.



Why did China close the Ahn Jung-geun Exhibition Room and the Yoon Dong-ju Birthplace? Many experts believe that the closures resulted from an escalation in the conflict between Korea and China. The local Chinese government may have taken excessive measures while keeping an eye on the central government’s response.



Numerous comments are criticizing the Yoon Suk Yeol government in response to articles related to the closure of the Ahn Jung-geun Exhibition Hall and the Yoon Dong-ju Birthplace. Some argue that the current government's anti-China policy contributed to this incident. This raises suspicions that China may have skillfully influenced anti-government public opinion in Korea. As always, China is likely to remain inscrutable and unyielding.



Korea and China share a history of the anti-Japanese movement as they both endured the pain of the Japanese invasion. The spirit of Ahn Jung-geun and Yun Dong-ju in resisting Japan's aggression can also be passed down between the two nations. I hope China would have “no shame in looking up to the sky” after closing the sites “because of internal repairs.”



