BTS’ ‘Beyond the Story’ tops NYT Best Sellers list. July. 21, 2023 08:08. hoho@donga.com.

‘Beyond the Story: Ten Years of BTS’ (Big Hit Music, pictured), the South Korean boyband’s first official interview book published on July 9, secured the top spot in two categories of the New York Times (NYT) Best Sellers list on Wednesday (local time).



The categories are ‘nonfiction hardcover’ and ‘nonfiction combined print & e-book.’ This marks the first time that a book by a Korean author has reached the No. 1 spot on the NYT Best Sellers list. ‘Beyond the Story’ features interviews conducted by Kang Myeong-seok, the editor-in-chief of HYBE’s fan platform, Weverse Magazine, with the members of BTS. The book has been published in a total of 23 languages.



