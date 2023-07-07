Kim Min-jae’s transfer to Munich gains momentum. July. 07, 2023 08:09. hun@donga.com.

The transfer of Kim Min-jae (27, Napoli) to the prestigious Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga seems to be in the offing.



After completing three weeks of basic military training at the army training center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, Kim finished his training and was discharged on Thursday. Kim Min-jae, who played as a center back in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in 2018, contributed to the victory of the South Korean national football team, which earned him military benefits. He will now serve as a sports officer for 34 months and complete 544 hours of volunteer service to fulfill his military duties.



As Kim’s military obligations are resolved, his move to Munich seems to be gaining momentum. After transferring to Napoli in the Italian Serie A last summer, the Korean excelled as a central defender, playing a crucial role in the team's return to the top of Serie A after 33 years. He was also named the Best Defender of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Thanks to his impressive performances, Kim Min-jae has attracted interest from European powerhouses such as Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) and FC Bayern Munich.



Munich's actions are also supporting the possibility of Kim Min-jae's move to Germany. The team doctor from Munich conducted a medical test in Seoul immediately after Kim Min-jae's discharge. An informed source familiar with the transfer market said, "Considering Kim Min-jae's busy schedule, including basic military training during the summer break, Munich unusually dispatched the team doctor to Seoul at the agent's request." Generally, medical tests for transfers are conducted when players visit the club. Still, Munich's proactive approach to sending the team doctor to Korea on the day of Kim Min-jae's discharge shows their proactive commitment. If there are no issues with the medical test, Kim’s transfer to Munich will be finalized simply by signing the contract.



After Munich completes the contract, the transfer process will be completed by paying for the buyout clause to Napoli. "Munich will pay the buyout amount worth 50 million euros to Napoli in a few days," Sky Sports Germany reported, adding, "Kim Min-jae will sign a five-year contract with Munich until 2028, earning an annual salary of 12 million euros." A representative from Kim Min-jae's side stated, "After the medical test, we will take a break in the country while reviewing the remaining contract conditions," adding, "He is expected to leave sometime in mid-July." Following Napoli's request not to have contact with the media, Kim Min-jae did not make any comments after completing his basic military training or reveal his stance regarding the transfer.



Previously, Fabrizio Romano, recognized as an expert in European football transfers, said, "Kim Min-jae and Munich have reached an agreement on all key aspects related to the transfer, and Kim is ready to leave Napoli," and added, "Fans just have to wait for the announcement." Football Italia also reported, "Napoli is focusing on Atalanta BC’s defender Giorgio Scalvini as a replacement for the seemingly confirmed transfer of Kim Min-jae."



한국어