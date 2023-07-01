Gen. Paik Sun-yup Memorial Foundation launched. July. 01, 2023 07:57. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The "General Paik Sun-yup Memorial Foundation" honoring General Paik Sun-yup (1920-2020), the first four-star general of the Korean Army and a hero of the Korean War, was launched on Friday with a founding ceremony at the Air Force Hotel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-sik, former National Assembly Speaker Kim Hyeong-oh, former Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho, and Reserve Sergeant Ha Jae-heon, who lost both legs due to wooden-box mines of North Korea.



“Gen. Paik Sun-yup led the Battle of Dabu-dong to victory and made the Incheon Landing Operation possible when Korea was in grave danger following North Korea’s invasion of the South during the Korean War,” former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin (pictured), the first chairman of the foundation, said in a commemorative speech. “Gen. Paik was also a tactical war hero who managed to turn to the offensive when we were on the defensive. I vow to do my utmost to promote the general's noble spirit of love for the country and the spirit of national defense."



"I hope the foundation will become an organization of hope that consoles the hearts of the victims of the Korean War and their bereaved families," Paik Nam-hee, the eldest daughter of Gen. Paik, honorary chairman of the foundation, said. In the future, the foundation plans to collect and preserve the historical records and achievements of Gen. Paik, academic research, education and scholarship programs, and collaboration projects with Korean War veterans.



