SK chairman’s daughter takes leave to volunteer in US. June. 19, 2023 07:58. beepark@donga.com.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s second daughter, Min-jeong, is known to take personal leave from her job to take up educational volunteering in the U.S.



According to the business community on Sunday, Chey wrote on her social media in April that she had started educational volunteering through a local non-profit organization to help students in need. She is involved in SMART, a civics group based in San Francisco, which provides free education to middle and high school students from low-income families.



Since taking personal leave from SK hynix last year, Chey has been part of DONE, a telemedicine start-up company based in San Francisco as a non-paid advisor.



