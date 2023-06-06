Gen Z’s environmental concerns make an impact. June. 06, 2023 08:06. .

The MZECO (MZ generation + eco) generation takes tumblers and reusable bags with them whenever they leave the house. They frequent refill stations when buying shampoo or detergent. They like to take walks or plog (which is jogging and picking up litter) on day-offs and like to beach comb in the summer, picking up litter on the beach. The younger generation, who value actioning on their beliefs, is well known for leading eco-friendly consumption, particularly women in their 20s and 30s.



A survey conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo and the Korean Environment Corporation (KECO) to celebrate World Environment Day on 490,000 participants of the Carbon Neutrality Point Building Program run by the Ministry of Environment and KECO showed that 33.1% of the participants were women in their 20s and 30s. The Carbon Neutrality Point Building Program rewards consumers with cash when performing green activities. Activities that had the highest participation were using refill stations (KRW 2,000 cashback), opting for reusable containers for food delivery (1,000 won), and using tumblers (300 won) and e-receipts (100 won). They are willing to give up their convenience to reduce waste and enjoying small rewards.



The growing interest in the environment among the younger generation is a global trend. According to the Global Gen Z survey by Deloitte based on surveys and in-depth interviews with Generation Z around the world, six out of ten respondents felt anxious about the environment. Seven out of ten said they try not to use personal cars or eat vegan to help save the environment, while six out of ten replied that they are willing to pay extra for sustainable products. The youth are sensitive to environmental issues because they perceive the climate crisis as their own problem. Having experienced extreme weather patterns such as extreme heat waves or floods from a young age also appears to have impacted their perception.



Consumption is like voting with money. Fashion companies launch new products made with recyclable fabric, while food businesses design alternative meat products to woo Gen Z, who spend on green products. Retail businesses run refill stations, while automobile manufacturers are increasing models with synthetic or plant-based leather seats. The younger generation shares the impact of green activities in their daily lives, increasing awareness of the climate crisis.



