U.S. to address technology control measures against China in G7 communiqué. May. 20, 2023 08:04. weappon@donga.com.

The White House announced on Friday, about the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, that “the forthcoming G7 communiqué will reflect our need to protect a narrow category of sensitive technology that can lead to China's military modernization.” This indicates that the communiqué is going to include controlling exports of core technology, including cutting-edge semiconductor technology that China can use to expand its military capabilities.



“The communiqué will underscore the historic degree of alignment that the G7 as a whole brings to its approach on China,” a senior official of the Biden administration said during a background press call, adding, “Not only the security and resilience of our supply chains but also China's non-market policies and practices, as well as their efforts at economic coercion.” Additionally, the official emphasized the intention to “protect a narrow category of sensitive technology that can lead to military modernization.”



The official stated that the U.S. is not attempting to decouple from China. Nevertheless, the U.S. demonstrated its commitment to respond collectively to China's coercive economic policies, which include economic retaliation. Furthermore, the official expressed the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement concerning the regulation of core technology, including chips. While Japan and the Netherlands have joined the U.S. efforts to control the export of cutting-edge semiconductor equipment to China, the U.S. has been urging its allies, including Korea and Europe, to do the same.



As the pressure from G7 nations on China becomes more visible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China criticized the U.S., stating that “the U.S. has never ceased its engagement in coercive diplomacy, ranging from economic sanctions to threatening policies.” Furthermore, they strongly denounced the U.S., asserting that “the invention rights, patent rights, and intellectual property rights of coercive diplomacy all belong to the United States.”



