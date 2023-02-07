Telecom providers launch Galaxy S23's pre-order promotion. February. 07, 2023 07:45. namduck2@donga.com.

The three major telecom providers announced on Monday that they would be accepting pre-orders for Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 series for a week from Tuesday.



Customers who purchase the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra 256 GB models will receive a free storage upgrade to 512 GB. They will also receive a free voucher to use Smart Things, the connection hub for IoT, or a coupon to buy Buds 2 Pro, wireless earphones, at 99,000 won.



SK Telecom will be holding a lucky draw promotion for 2323 winners that have purchased Galaxy S23 series over the pre-order period, giving away a one-day voucher for hotel VVIP experience, BMW driving experience package, limited Nike Jordan runners and convenience store vouchers. KT will also hold a lucky draw to give away gifts to 2,300 winners with gifts including three-month subscriptions for Genie Music or tickets to the Genie Ultra Concert featuring hip-hop artists. LG U+ will give away Paradise City Hotel vouchers, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Samsung authentic high-speed chargers to those visiting the store after signing up for pre-orders on the Galaxy S23 campaign page.



