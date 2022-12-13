Jin of BTS joins military service. December. 13, 2022 07:44. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

Group BTS member Jin (Kim Suk-jin, age 30) released a photo of himself with short hair preparing to join the army on Monday. Jin uploaded a photo of himself in a black T-shirt and short hair on Weverse, leaving the comment “cuter than expected.”



Jin will join the training station of the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi on Tuesday and undergo basic military training before being placed on front-line army units. The oldest member of BTS postponed military training by the recommendation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism per the revised Military Service law. He expressed an inclination to fulfill military duties and submitted an application to withdraw the postponement. “There will be no official events on the day of the admission. We ask fans to refrain from visiting to prevent safety accidents that may arise from congestion,” advised Big Hit Music, BTS’ agency. “Jin will be arriving straight to the grounds without saying goodbye to the press or fans.”



“We will run an emergency monitoring board with local government bodies to control site safety. The Fire Department will have an ambulance waiting to prepare for any situation involving emergency patients,” said a military official. “We will make thorough preparations to prevent safety accidents.”



