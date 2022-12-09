Lee Boo-jin named in the Forbes’ list of World’s Most Powerful Women. December. 09, 2022 07:52. ohmygod@donga.com.

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin ranked 85th on the Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, the only Korean to be named on the list this year.



Having ranked 85th, Lee’s rank jumped up by four steps. Hotel Shilla has defended its performance well despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel Shilla’s operating profit in the third quarter was 1.3618 trillion won, up by 40.6 percent year-on-year. China’s reopening will also be a favorable factor for the company.



Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, ranked No. 1 in the World’s Most Powerful Women list, followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, GM Chairman Mary Barra, and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen ranked the highest, No. 17, among Asian nominees. The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, who had been named the world’s most powerful woman last year, ranked No. 11 this year.



