Kia EV6 named Car of the Year in Australia. November. 21, 2022 07:41. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Kia's electronic vehicle EV6 (photo) was selected as the 'Car of the Year' in Australia. The Kia Sportage and Niro were well received in Ireland, which shows that the carmaker's competitiveness is acknowledged in the global market.



Kia announced Sunday that its EV6 was selected as the 'Car of the Year 2022' by the Australian automobile research institution and automobile sales platform Carsales. The EV6 competed against 12 other models, including the Tesla Model Y, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the BMW iX. "The Kia EV6 excelled when measured against our five Car of the Year criteria – the cost of ownership, safety, innovation and technology, practicality and presentation, and ride/handling," said the car sales platform.



In Ireland, the Niro was selected as the small Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of the year and the Sportage as the medium SUV of the year. Ireland's car of the year started in 1978 when the judging committee consisting of 32 local automobile journalists assessed technology, safety, quality, driving performance, and spatiality.



