Zelensky suggests an open talk with Russia. November. 18, 2022 07:42. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that it received a signal from Western countries that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a direct negotiation and that he suggested an open talk to Russia. Nearly nine months into the war upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army reclaimed Kherson, which Russia had forcefully annexed. Upon retaking Kherson, Zelensky said it was the “beginning of the end of the war.” The recent meeting between the chiefs of intelligence in the U.S. and Russia and the visit to Ukraine by high-ranking U.S. government officials have indicated a possible involvement of the U.S. in mediation between Russia and Ukraine.



The Kyiv Independent reported that President Zelensky met with reporters and said he had suggested an open talk instead of conventional behind-the-curtain negotiations, as Russia has been waging an open war against Ukraine. Critics assume that President Zelensky, who has been distancing himself from having a peace talk with Russia, may have been persuaded by the U.S. and Western leaders to have a conversation with Russia.



U.S. Army General Mark Milley said it seemed unlikely that Ukraine would drive Russia out from its territory anytime soon and that a dialogue that could lead to political resolution may begin this winter.



