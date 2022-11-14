Son Heung-min shows himself at Tottenham stadium. November. 14, 2022 07:55. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), recovering from a fractured left eye socket, showed himself on the team playground for the first time after his surgery.



Son visited the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Sunday, nine days after the surgery. On that day, a Premier League 2022/23 match between Tottenham and Leeds United was held. He cheered for his teammates in the front seat in a black turtleneck and a checkered cardigan, covering the puffy part of his face with black horn-rimmed glasses.



He smiled at the fans and gave autographs before the match. After the match, he went down to the ground and did high-fives with his teammates. He also showed a Korean National Team muffler gifted by the Korean fan group ‘Red Devils’ in front of reporters. Tottenham Hotspur posted a video of Son smiling and waving his hand to the cameras as he left the stadium.



He will stay in London to treat the injury and arrive in Qatar on Wednesday morning. He will be the last member to join the team of 26 national players. He fractured his eye socket after colliding with an opponent during a UEFA Champions League match against Marseille.



