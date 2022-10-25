Rory McIlroy returns to world No.1 with CJ Cup win. October. 25, 2022 07:46. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Rory McIlroy climbs back to the top of the golf world. The Irish golfer regained his place as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world in two years and three months.



At Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina on Sunday, Rory McIlroy defended his title at the CJ Cup, which gives 10.50 million dollars in total as the prize money payout. Thanks to the CJ Cup win, Rory McIlroy topped Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. to become the world’s No.1.



The four-time major champion made seven birdies and three bogeys in all. He finished at 17-under 267, beat Kurt Kitayama of the U.S. by one stroke, and picked up 1.89 million dollars. With McIlroy’s win at the Tour Championship in August, he won the CJ cup, which he played for the first time. It’s Rory McIlroy's 23rd PGA Tour title. He became the first champion to begin his PGA Tour season with a victory since Tiger Woods in 2008.



The real threat was Kitayama, who was tied for the lead until the fourth round when McIlroy took over with a 4-meter birdie on the 14th hole. On the 318-meter 15th hole, McIlroy’s ball landed in a bunker but blasted out to 1.5 meters and converted the birdie, while Kitayama three-putted for par.



McIlroy showed his admiration for the CJ Cup, which allowed his second title. The CJ cup used to be held on Jeju Island, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been held in the U.S. since 2020. “I hope to attend the Cup in Korea next year. It’d be 10 years visiting Korea," McIlroy said. “I hope to defend my title in Korea as well.”



