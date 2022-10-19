'Prospects for very challenging situations for Taiwan,' says Blinken. October. 19, 2022 07:50. weappon@donga.com.

“At the heart of that was a commitment to resolve these differences peacefully, and if that’s changing, then that does offer, unfortunately, prospects for very challenging situations going forward," said U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (photo) on Monday (local time). The remarks reflect the U.S. government’s commitment to defend Taiwan as Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted intentions for unification with Taiwan at the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party on Sunday.



"Instead of sticking with the status quo that was established in a positive way, a fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline," Blinken said at a forum held at Stanford University on the day. "And if peaceful means didn’t work, then it would employ coercive means and possibly, if coercive means don’t work, maybe forceful means — to achieve its objectives,” he said. The remarks suggest that the U.S. views China as invading Taiwan by force.



“The matter would have profound consequences and not confined to the U.S.," Mr. Blinken said. "If Taiwanese semiconductor production would be disrupted, it would lead to an economic crisis around the world. There is a profound stake not just for us, but for countries around the world in preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." The remarks are seen as the U.S. plans to combine allied countries, including South Korea, to respond to China’s forced unification. Regarding the defense of Taiwan, he said that the U.S. would continue to make good on its commitments to Taiwan's self-defense under the Taiwan Relations Act.



“The post-Cold War era has ended, and we are in intense competition. We are seeing a very different China emerging over the last few years under Xi Jinping’s leadership,” said Blinken regarding Biden government’s policy on China.



“It is more repressive at home,” criticized Blinken. "It's more aggressive abroad, and in many instances, that poses a challenge to our own interests, as well as to our own values."



