NATO holds nuclear exercises amid growing Russian threats. October. 13, 2022 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Tension is mounting as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced to hold its regular nuclear deterrence exercise amid growing concerns about Russia’s nuclear threats. G7 leaders warned of serious consequences should Russia use biochemical or nuclear weapons.



At the press conference held in Brussels on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced to chair a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group that checks the alliance’s nuclear policy and implements extended deterrence policies. Stoltenberg said that NATO would hold its long-planned exercise Steadfast Noon next week, an annual exercise that regularly takes place in Europe in preparation for nuclear war.



The G7 leaders held a video conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced a joint statement that warned Russia about using biochemical and nuclear weapons. CNN reported that President Zelensky repeatedly asked for G7’s supply of more air defense systems.



In an interview with CNN, U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not expect Putin to use nuclear weapons. When asked whether G7 discussed emergency measures in case Russia resorts to nuclear weapons, President Biden said there was such discussion. “It would be irresponsible for me to talk about what we would or wouldn’t do,” Biden said.



President Biden called Russian President Putin a “rational actor” but said Putin had miscalculated badly about the reaction to his invasion of Ukraine. “Putin thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, and I think he just totally miscalculated,” Biden said. Regarding whether there was a possibility of meeting with Mr. Putin during the upcoming meeting of G20 next month, President Biden said it depends on what Mr. Putin wants to discuss. “He’s acted brutally, I think he’s committed war crimes, and so I don’t see any rationale to meet with him now,” Biden said. President Biden said he would not reject a discussion on the release of Brittney Griner, the NBA star who has been held in Russia.



