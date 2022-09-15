Appointment of special education teachers plunged by 61% . September. 15, 2022 07:57. jyr0101@donga.com.

Students eligible for special education exceeded 100,000 for the first time this year, but the number of special education teachers to be selected is expected to drop by 61% against this year.



The Ministry of Education collected the number of new teachers’ appointments at public pre-schools, elementary schools, and special-education schools (for preschools and elementary schools) for the year 2023 at 17 nationwide offices of education in cities and provinces and found out that 422, 3561 and 349 teachers will be recruited for preschools, elementary schools, and special education schools, respectively.



The number of new teachers hired for all pre-schools, elementary schools, and special-education schools has been reduced against that of 2022. Notably, the hiring of special education teachers is down by 545 in just a year against the 894 teachers hired this year. Hiring new teachers is reduced by 157 and 197 for preschools and elementary schools, respectively.



Those eligible for special education was 90,780 in 2018 but increased to 103,659 this year despite the decline in the number of students. As such, the number of recruiting special education teachers was rising. However, the number of new teachers to be hired will be more than halved next year.



The Ministry of Education explained that they forecasted the growth of those in need of special education would be limited amid the reduction of students. An official from the Ministry of Education commented that temporary teachers shall be placed in schools in need of additional special education teachers next year.



