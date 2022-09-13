Shin Su-min wins 3 golds at UIPM U19 championships. September. 13, 2022 08:08. leper@donga.com.

Shin Su-min won gold medals in the individual female divisions under 19 and 17 of the UIPM 2022 U19 World Championships for modern pentathlon.



Shin beat Malak Ismail from Egypt and won the championship with a score of 1,109 points in the individual female division of the U19 (under 19) World Championships, which were held in Lignano, Italy on Sunday (local time). The South Korean athlete also won a gold medal in the individual division of the U17 (under 17) World Championships on Thursday for the first time as a South Korean athlete. According to the Korea Modern Pentathlon Federation, Shin is the only athlete who won the U17 and U19 individual divisions. She also won a gold medal in the women’s U19 team event along with Shin Ji-ho and Kim Ye-na by scoring 3,211 points, receiving a triple crown. In the U19 women’s relay race, she also won a bronze medal, winning four medals in total at the championships.



The UIPM World Championships is the most prestigious youth competition, featuring fencing, shooting, swimming, and cross-country running for U19 divisions, excluding riding from the regular pentathlon events, and shooting, swimming, and cross-country running for U17 divisions.



While Shin was a rising star in track and field and won second place at the National Junior Sports Festival as a medium- and long-distance runner, she fell for modern pentathlon and switched over. She is becoming a global athlete this year after joining the modern pentathlon department as a freshman at Seoul Physical Education High School.



Meanwhile, Son Jeong-uk, Shin Chan-woo, and Kang Do-hoon won a silver medal by scoring 3,377 points in the U19 men’s team event. This was the first time that both female and male South Korean youth teams won medals at the same time at a competition. Overall, the South Korean national team took second place by winning three golds, one silver, and two bronzes, following Egypt in first place with eight golds, three silvers, and two bronzes.



