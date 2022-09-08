O Yeong-su returns to the theater stage. September. 08, 2022 07:53. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

“When I was feeling lost after receiving an international award, I got an offer for a part in a play. I’ve been on theater stage for so long, and I wanted to find myself in it. That is what I’m thinking whenever I go up to the stage.”



O Yeong-su previously won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 79th Golden Globe Awards with the ‘Squid Game’ and recently became a nominee for the 74th Emmy Award scheduled for Monday (local time) in Los Angeles for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Now, he is returning to the stage with a play titled Love Letter. The play will open on Oct .6 in Jayu Theater of the Seoul Art Center, located in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Mr. O will feature the character ‘Andy’ in the play. “In a world where the expression‎ of love is scarce, becoming a part of this play, which make me meditate the word ‘love’ over and over again, is such a meaningful experience to me,” the 78-year-old actor said at the production announcement event on Wednesday. Other actors including Park Jeong-ja, Bae Jong-ok, Jang Hyun-sung as well as producer Oh Gyeong-taek joined the announcement.



‘Love Letters’ is one of the most well-known works of A. R. Gurney, a famous American playwriter. This plot is centering around the letters sent back and forth between two lovers for 50 years. It plays out by main characters – Melissa (featured by Park Jeong-ja & Bae Jong-ok), a free-spirited artist, and Andy (O Yeong-su & Jang Hyun-sung), who pursue stability in life, reading the letters toward the audience.



Mr. O will board the flight to Los Angeles on the coming Saturday to attend the Emmy. “It would be great if I can win, but I think it is unlikely,” he said. “I think one or two others from ‘Squid Game’ can win their category.”



