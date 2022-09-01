Woori Card, Korea Electric Power trade players. September. 01, 2022 07:45. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Woori Card Wibees manager Shin Young-cheol is referred to as ‘Kim Kyeong-moon of male league of pro-volleyball.’ Kim served as the manager of two professional baseball teams, Doosan and NC, successfully building them into a strong team, but never made it to winning the Korean Series. Shin served as the manager of LG Insurance (currently KB Insurance), Korean Air, and Korea Electric Power, and he is now heading Woori Card. Although he led every team he managed to the play-offs, Shin did not win a trophy at the championship.



At the fourth team he took charge of as the manager, Shin opted for player trades as a breakthrough toward winning the first trophy. Woori Card and Korea Electric Power signed a trade deal. Woori Card traded Ha Seung-woo, an ace setter until the last season, and Jang Ji-won (libero) for Korea Electric Power’s Kim Ji-han (opposite hitter), who won the ‘rising star award’ at the 2022 Suncheon Dodram Cup Professional Volleyball Competition, and Oh Jae-sung (libero), who won the rookie of the year award in the 2014-2015 season.



“Sending players who do not get much chance to another team to play more is the manager’s job,” Shin said after completing his 12th trade as Woori Card’s manager. “There’s always chance for trading of players, and we can exchange players if both teams are in agreement.”



