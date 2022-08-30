Blackpink wins two categories at 2022 MTV VMAs. August. 30, 2022 07:46. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Blackpink has become the first Korean girl group to win two categories at ‘2022 MTV Video Music Awards(VMA),’ while BTS has won ‘Group of the Year’ category four years in a row.



Blackpink won ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ and ‘Best K Pop’ in 2022 MTV VMAs, held at Prudential center, New Jersey on Sunday (local time). The Best Metaverse Performance is a newly established category this year and it awards performances done by the singer’s avatar on virtual world. Nominees included Justine Bieber and Twenty Ones Pilots.



Lisa, a member of the popular girl group, won ‘Best K Pop’ with her solo album ‘Lalisa.’ This category was first established back in 2019, and BTS had won this category for three years in a row until last year. Blackpink also set another record by performing on VMA stage, the first among Korean girl groups.



BTS competed in ‘Group of the Year’ with Silk Sonic, where Bruno Mars is a member, and Imagine Dragons and won the category for fourth consecutive years. Another K Pop boy band, Seventeen also took home an award for the ‘Push Performance of the Year.’



