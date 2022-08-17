Trump warns investigation authority after Mar-a-Lago raid. August. 17, 2022 08:04. weappon@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned that "terrible things are going to happen," targeting the investigation authority including the FBI’s search on his Mar-a-Lago residence and the Department of Justice’s pressure against the former president. Under pressure for possible prosecutor investigation and indictment of criminal charges, the former president is apparently rallying his supporters while sending threatening messages to the authorities.



In an interview with the conservative-leaning media outlet Fox News on Monday, former President Trump suggested that the FBI may have forged the evidence gained during the search on his residence, arguing that the investigations and congressional probe into him are "years of scams and witch hunts." "There is tremendous anger in the country, at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous time,” he added.



On accusations of possibly violating Espionage Act, Trump insisted that the documents seized by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago search were no longer confidential as they had been declassified under his presidential authority before he left the White House. Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, however, refuted the argument, saying it is a lie and that "he had never been told of such an order during his time in the White House or afterwards." Bolton served under the Trump Administration but had a fallout after contradicting the former president on issues such as Syria withdrawal.



