Rusty bronze mirror. August. 12, 2022 07:49.

There is no lie to an image reflected by the mirror, whether it is good looking or untidy. The mirror does not give preferential treatment even if the person who is looking at his reflection in the mirror is determined to sacrifice his life in suppressing enemy and has adhered to fairness and justice for his entire life. However, the coward is taken aback by the poet’s tough-looking face and never notices his courage. The poet is frustrated that he is fated to sink into obscurity. Stands in front of the mirror, the poet tries to swallow his anger.



His talent in writing is not good enough to take pride, and he tries to soothe his mind by simply holding pen and ink. However, the poet’s illness of the mind has become profound, and it is difficult for him to maintain peace of the mind. He yells out. How can a rusty mirror reflect my starlike bright volition? However hard you keep keep trying to measure yourself against an obsolete mirror, the right and the wrong will be upended, and the world will fall into chaos.



Contrary to his humbleness that he is not someone who is truly good at writing, Su Shun-chin took the lead in innovating the poetry and prose of the Northern Song. Ouyang Xiu praised him by saying that “even though he is younger than me, I am the one who falls behind Su Shun-chin in terms of writing.”



