Padres CEO reviews limiting sales of season tickets. August. 08, 2022 07:55. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

“Please stop buying next year’s season tickets.”



During an interview with the local daily, San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner asked fans to refrain from buying season tickets, saying that he is considering putting a cap on sales of season tickets. The club has already eclipsed the sales record of 18,808 when the home ground Petco Park opened as the next year season ticket requests exceeded 20,000.



The support for the Padres is heated up all thanks to Juan Soto (photo) talented for getting to base. On the final trade day (August 3), the Padres were able to scout Juan Soto, who is pointed out as the biggest player in the trade market this year. Also, rumors are out among the fans that when the front runner hitter Fernando Tatis Jr., who broke away from the team’s force this year from injury comes back for full season next year, Padres may be able to win near year. Since the foundation in 1969, the Padres have not yet grabbed the champion trophy for World Series.



The Padres are asking club fans to stay away from buying season tickets because of Juan Soto. The right fielder refused the 440-million-dollar offer from the Washington Nationals for his contract extension and opted for a trade. This is why the Padres need much financial forces possible to make Juan Soto, who is qualified for free agent (FA) after 2024, settle down with the Padres.



The Major League club is asking fans to buy tickets for each game because if sales of the season tickets, which are sold at lower price than official tickets, rise, the club income will decline. Padres CEO Erik Greupner stated that depending on the situation, caps could be placed on not only the season tickets but also bundle tickets (which allows discounts for multiple games or when multiple people come).



