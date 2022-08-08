Girls’ Generation Forever 1 tops music charts in 31 countries. August. 08, 2022 07:55. beborn@donga.com.

K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, who has made a comeback in five years releasing a new album, is sweeping music charts around the world.



According to Girls’ Generation's agency SM Entertainment on Sunday, the group’s official seventh album Forever 1, released on Friday, topped iTunes' album list in 31 countries, including Sweden, Finland, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Australia. Girls’ Generation also topped the digital album list in China's largest music platform QQ Music and Japan's Recochoku.



The album was received well at home as well. The title song Forever 1 has topped Korean music charts Bugs and Vibe. The album has 10 songs and the physical album will be released on Monday.



