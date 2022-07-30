Marvel Comics with seven Korean heroes comes out. July. 30, 2022 07:35. beborn@donga.com.

Marvel has introduced a new group of superheroes consisting of seven Koreans. It announced on Thursday that ‘Tiger Division,’ a five-issue limited comic series will be released in November.



Marvel introduced its plan for Tiger Division at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, which was held in San Diego, California for four days from July 21. San Diego Comic-Con International is a comic book convention that introduces news about comic-related books, characters, and movies with various events. Marvel released the cover of Tiger Division on its site and Twitter afterwards.



The seven Korean superheroes are: Taegeukgi, the powerful patriot with a heart of gold; White Fox, a character based on the nine-tailed fox legend; K-pop star Luna Snow; mysterious sorceress Lady Bright; street-brawling demigod Mr. Enigma; living totem The General; and android Gun-R II.



Taegeukgi’s changed appearance got people’s attention. When Tiger Division was first announced in February last year through a Taskmaster series, Marvel Comics’ super villain, the character wore a white outfit with the Korean national flag at the center. But now, he is wearing a more sophisticated outfit using various colors such as black, blue, and red, with the Korean flag at the center.



Emily Kim, who created the Korean-American spider hero ‘Silk,’ will lead the story of the defenders of Korea. Chris Lee who was in charge of Marvel Voice's: Identity, another Asian-American hero series, will be leading the drawing for the Korean squad. “I’m so excited to be launching Tiger Division’s first limited series. I never thought I’d get a chance to write for an all-Korean group,” Kim said. “Hopefully it’s not the last, and there will be many more Tiger Division stories to come.”



