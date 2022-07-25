Shohei Ohtani hits 20th single-season homerun for two seasons. July. 25, 2022 07:50. leper@donga.com.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hit the 20th single-season homerun for two seasons in a row and for the third time in the Major League Baseball (MLB), proving himself as a superstar representing not only the MLB but also the U.S. pro sports scene. While many teams are eyeing to scout him, the Angels are insisting that he is not for trade.



Ohtani hit his 20th homer of the season with a solo home run as the first designated hitter in the top of the fifth inning of an away game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, with his team behind 1-7. This was his 20th single-season home run for the second consecutive year, following his previous season’s record of 46 home runs. This makes his third year with such a record, including his MLB debut season in 2018 with 22 homers.



Ohtani who plays as both a pitcher and hitter currently has a record of nine wins and five losses as a pitcher as of Sunday. If he adds one more win, Ohtani will become the first pitcher to record two-digit homers and wins in a season for the first time in 104 years since Babe Ruth. The two-way player fell short of reaching the record last season with nine wins and two losses. Babe Ruth recorded 13 wins and 11 homers in 1918.



Earlier on Thursday, Ohtani was picked as the best MLB player, as well as the best male athlete of the year across 19 sports, at the ESPY Awards, bringing pride to the MLB.



