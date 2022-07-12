Son gives presents and letters to Tottenham teammates. July. 12, 2022 08:05. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Son Heung-min’s hospitality in welcoming his teammates in his home country is also world-class. He welcomed his Tottenham Hotspur teammates at Incheon International Airport and left letters and presents in their rooms to thank them for visiting his home country.



The Spurs Web, which covers Tottenham Hotspur’s news, revealed a letter Son gave to his teammates on Monday. “Welcome to Korea. I missed you, brothers! It is very meaningful that you came to my country. I know it's a busy schedule, but I hope we have a great time with good energy and great memories!” Son wrote in his letter. “And I want to take this opportunity to say thank you very much. I'm always happy to be with you in Tottenham, and I'm always proud of the goals we achieved together. Thank you always. Let's go for this season something special," the letter continued. The Spurs Web also showed white paper bags left on a table in a room, which seem to be Son’s presents.



Tottenham Hotspur came to South Korea on Sunday via Incheon International Airport for a friendly match in South Korea during its pre-season. The team will play against Team K-League, which consists of major players of South Korean professional football K-League 1, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Wednesday and Sevilla, a prestigious Spanish football club, at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Saturday.



While they are friendly matches, all the key players of the team, including Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, and Eric Dier, came to South Korea. "It really was incredible to find all those people at the airport, great for me, I didn’t expect so many fans. The enthusiasm around the Club, it was amazing. For sure, we need to repay our fans with a big achievement,” said Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Antonio Conte who smiled widely at the sight of Son carrying a sign that said ‘Welcome to Korea’ and over 2,000 fans. “It was a big surprise to see Son! Sonny is a really important player for us and a really good guy. To stay at home, I think for him is special. I have seen him today really happy, and with great pride that we are together in his country,” he said. “An incredible welcome for us in Seoul! Always amazing to see the support we have around the world,” Son’s close teammate Kane wrote on his Twitter account.



Son and Tottenham Hotspur players immediately got to training on Saturday at the Goyang Stadium and did a morning training session on Monday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which the upcoming match will take place.



한국어