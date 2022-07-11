SK Telecom to showcase UAM vision at Busan Motor Show. July. 11, 2022 08:23. will@donga.com.

SK Telecom announced on Sunday that it will participate in Busan International Motor Show 2022, which will start on Friday, as the only South Korean urban air mobility (UAM) player.



SK Telecom will set up a 400m² exhibition hall at the motor show to introduce its UAM business goals and provide a virtual air taxi experience. Those who visit SK Telecom’s exhibition hall can learn about the company’s vision for UAM service and business and ride a large robot arm simulator to understand what it feels like riding a UAM plane. The sky of Busan will be displayed on a large LED screen when the robot arm simulator is operating to provide a more real life-like experience. SK Telecom offered UAM experience at Mobile World Congress 2022, which was held in March in Barcelona.



K-UAM Dream Team consortium, of which SK Telecom is part, will participate in Korea Drone & UAM Expo 2022 on Friday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The members of the consortium, which aims to commercialize UAM by 2025, include Korea Airports Corporation, Hanwha Systems, and the Korea Transport Institute. The consortium successfully completed a demonstration at the Gimpo International Airport in November last year.



South Korea’s leading companies in the drone and UAM sectors will discuss technology applications and future business strategy at the expo. SK Telecom will announce its UAM business plan at a forum prior to the expo’s opening ceremony.



SK Telecom is highly interested in the UAM sector, which is emerging as the next growth driver in the telecom and mobility industry. The company created a UAM business task force directly under its CEO at the end of last year.



